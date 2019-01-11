Billy Zane Is Playing ‘Godfather’-Era Marlon Brando In A New Biopic

Getty Image

If the last time you looked at Billy Zane — possibly in the Netflix-rejected Holmes and Watson, where he plays himself boarding the Titanic, which is an actual thing that really happened… but I digress — you thought, “He looks like Marlon Brando,” congratulations, you’re a casting director. Variety reports that Zane will star in Waltzing With Brando, a biopic about the Oscar-winning On the Waterfront actor from writer and director Bill Fishman (Tapeheads):

The memoir tells the story of how Brando plucked Bernard Judge, an obscure but idealistic Los Angeles architect, from his stable existence and convinced him that he should build the world’s first ecologically perfect retreat on a tiny and uninhabitable Tahitian island… The action will show Brando’s interaction with Judge as they spend time together on the island and work up plans for a paradise getaway far from the public glare at a time when the actor was one of the most famous people on the planet. (Via)

The film takes place between 1969 and 1974, when Brando starred in Burn!, The Nightcomers, and then rejuvenated his career with The Godfather and the still-controversial Last Tango in Paris. Unfortunately, the action won’t continue to the mid-1990s, so we won’t get to see Zoolander‘s Billy Zane wearing this.

(Via Variety)