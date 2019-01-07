NETFLIX

[Spoilers for Bird Box below]

Sandra Bullock never looks at the monsters in Netflix’s massive hit Bird Box, and neither do the viewers. The creatures/aliens/beasts/whatever you want to call them were in an early draft of the movie, but “every time I saw it, I was like this is not going to be tense,” director Susanne Bier explained. “It’s just going to be funny… Every time I did it, I was like, shit, that’s a different film.” Bullock couldn’t help but laugh every time she saw it, and frankly, after seeing the otherwise-unseen creature in a behind-the-scenes photo, neither can we.

The unseen creature from Bird Box created at @knb_efx that was sadly cut from the final film. Andy Bergholtz @andy_bergholtz sculpted and pre-painted the prosthetics. Stephen Prouty @proutyfx went to set and applied the makeup on actor Dirk Rogers @thehalloweendirk. Reposted from the amazing Howard Berger (@hoops511) “It’s always a bit disappointing when so much effort goes into something that ends up in the cutting room floor, but I get it and it’s always what is best for the final product” (Via)

Have a look.

The KNB EFX Group has done impressive work on projects as varied as The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad, and Inglourious Basterds, but I can’t help but feel that Bird Box would be less popular if the monsters were revealed to look like… Flukeman from The X-Files with an engorged head? Or a cracked-face baby? Leave the scary baby-faces to Happy Death Day, thank you.

For more on Bird Box, check out the original, much darker ending.

(Via Instagram)