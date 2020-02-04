Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)‘s early reactions from the movie’s press screenings yielded John Wick comparisons, which may have surprised some folks who don’t want to believe. In retrospect, it didn’t sound like too far-fetched of a result. The movie’s official synopsis did point toward an irresistible cocktail of mayhem, much like Chapter 3 — Parabellum promised and delivered utter madness (with ninjas, pigeons, ravens, and so on). Now, director Cathy Yan is taking about why she’s not at all shocked by people mentioning the Wick vibes.

In fact, those comparisons make perfect sense for a few reasons. As Yan told Slashfilm, Birds Of Prey‘s stunt coordinator, 87Eleven’s Jonathan Eusebio, adores Jackie Chan movies, his fighting style, and the way that his action sequences film, as does Yan herself. So, Chan’s style was obviously a major influence, as was the whole of Hong Kong action cinema, which also inspires the John Wick franchise. Not only that, but Wick director Chad Stahelski founded 87Eleven, and that all adds up to a perfect storm of commonalities. Here’s what Yan said:

“Jonathan Eusebio, who’s our stunt coordinator, we really got along and we talked a lot about Jackie Chan movies and how practical it was and how you weren’t cutting really quickly. You’re kind of staying on it and staying on the action. And I felt like those guys at 87Eleven, which Chad [Stahelski] obviously founded, those guys were doing the best that that you know, at this practical, interesting camera work and action. And so it was all in by design, you know, is all part of like the greater vision of what the movie would be, how we would shoot it. And so it was just part of the conversation.”

Well, the movie truly sounded like a visual feast already, and the Jackie Chan/John Wick vibes should only help matters. Not only that, but Jared Leto’s Joker won’t be there to distract everyone with his scenery chomping, so the girl gang can shine.

Birds of Prey stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, and Ewan McGregor as Black Mask. The movie arrives on February 7, 2020.

