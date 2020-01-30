Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) sounds like a banger, according to the first reactions from the movie’s press screenings. Obviously, the movie follows up Suicide Squad, in which Harley was still devoted to her bad boyfriend, the Jared Leto Joker. Now, it’s apparent that Dr. Harleen Quinzel had a bad breakup, and the Joker is persona non grata in Harley’s emancipated life. The film’s trailers have played up the girl-gang aspect of the movie, and interestingly enough the movie’s official synopsis did point toward an irresistible recipe for mayhem, much like John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum promised and delivered utter madness (with ninjas, pigeons, ravens, and so on). And it sure looks like there are some John Wick comparisons afoot.

#BirdsofPrey is like if John Wick were run through a crazy funhouse filter and stuffed full of glitter and f-bombs. It's everything you could ever want from #HarleyQuinn and her badass girl gang. Into this movie completely. 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y2DZgPYN2Y — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey is batshit crazy (in a good way). If you go into the film wanting to have a good time – you’ll love it! The action is very much in the style of John Wick (as many have said), with hints of Tarantino. It’s a film DC fans will adore!!! ALL HAIL ROBBIE AND McGREGOR!!! pic.twitter.com/SAnhpH3abH — Adam Khan (@AdamKhan100) January 29, 2020

Really enjoyed #BirdsofPrey! The action reminded me a lot of John Wick. The chemistry amongst the cast was great and I would love to see more #BlackCanary & #Huntress in the future. pic.twitter.com/9ySVvh1yyz — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) January 29, 2020

Further, director Cathy Yan should be thrilled to hear that folks are loving her treatment of this supervillainess much more than how she appeared (as mere eye candy) in Suicide Squad. It will be interesting to see how James Gunn’s Harley incarnation (in The Suicide Squad) gels with this standalone film as opposed to what went down in David Ayer’s 2016 movie. Gunn has stayed pretty quiet on the matter, other than to say that Harley won’t be wearing her previous hotpants, but we’ll have to wait until August 6, 2021 to see how things fully work out in that relaunch.

For now, it sure as heck sounds like the R-rating is fully intact in manner of Deadpool, and the fun-loving approach of Shazam! is also alive in Birds Of Prey.

Cathy Yan DID THAT and she did it good. — Katie Walsh (@katiewalshstx) January 29, 2020

the “birds of prey” embargo has lifted so now i can scream about how absurdly fun it is & the way it completely washed the taste of “suicide squad” out of my mouth girls and gays, this one’s for us pic.twitter.com/KPAVcIjmnP — keaton kilde (@keatonkildebell) January 29, 2020

Just saw #BirdsofPrey and am happy to report that it's my favorite modern DC movie yet. Like Shazam, it carves its own path with totally unique aesthetic, action, and tone. Margot, Ewan and all the rest are 100% fantabulous. Why aren't there more roller skate action scenes?? pic.twitter.com/BDipKiB0qU — Mike Rougeau (@RogueCheddar) January 29, 2020

If you like your violence often and a lot of dirty language you're gonna love #BirdsofPrey It feels very DEADPOOLish in that way, but then add Chris Messina chewing every piece of scenery in sight!! pic.twitter.com/h1pR1jseMa — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey: winning characters, above-average action, and a killer soundtrack hampered by uneven tone and pacing. The girls at their best together, and they're not together enough. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Huntress is the not-so-secret MVP. 💕 — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is a blast. Stylish, kooky, and gut-bustingly funny, it sings when it lets it’s cast just go ham, especially the gonzo Margot Robbie. Lulls a bit in the middle and is a little on the slight side, but a completely fun watch — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) January 29, 2020

Birds of Prey is solid. The unpredictable structure keeps the first half moving and the action boosts the rest. Robbie is excellent, as is McGregor. It’s tamer than expected and the basic story can get lost in the complex setups but it works more often than not. #BirdsofPrey pic.twitter.com/H6TxjiudjI — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) January 29, 2020

Birds of Prey also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, and Ewan McGregor as Black Mask. And don’t forget Margot Robbie as Harley! The movie arrives on February 7, 2020.