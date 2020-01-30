Warner Bros.
Movies

Early ‘Birds Of Prey’ Reactions Leave ‘Suicide Squad’ Behind And Compare The Movie To ‘John Wick’

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) sounds like a banger, according to the first reactions from the movie’s press screenings. Obviously, the movie follows up Suicide Squad, in which Harley was still devoted to her bad boyfriend, the Jared Leto Joker. Now, it’s apparent that Dr. Harleen Quinzel had a bad breakup, and the Joker is persona non grata in Harley’s emancipated life. The film’s trailers have played up the girl-gang aspect of the movie, and interestingly enough the movie’s official synopsis did point toward an irresistible recipe for mayhem, much like John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum promised and delivered utter madness (with ninjas, pigeons, ravens, and so on). And it sure looks like there are some John Wick comparisons afoot.

Further, director Cathy Yan should be thrilled to hear that folks are loving her treatment of this supervillainess much more than how she appeared (as mere eye candy) in Suicide Squad. It will be interesting to see how James Gunn’s Harley incarnation (in The Suicide Squad) gels with this standalone film as opposed to what went down in David Ayer’s 2016 movie. Gunn has stayed pretty quiet on the matter, other than to say that Harley won’t be wearing her previous hotpants, but we’ll have to wait until August 6, 2021 to see how things fully work out in that relaunch.

For now, it sure as heck sounds like the R-rating is fully intact in manner of Deadpool, and the fun-loving approach of Shazam! is also alive in Birds Of Prey.

Birds of Prey also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, and Ewan McGregor as Black Mask. And don’t forget Margot Robbie as Harley! The movie arrives on February 7, 2020.

