When Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga remake A Star Is Born last year, it marked the third remake of the 1937 original. The first and second remakes came out in 1954 and 1976, respectively, and starred the likes of Judy Garland, James Mason, Barbra Streisand, and Kris Kristofferson. Now, it seems that powerhouse production company Blumhouse wants to do the same for the horror genre with its upcoming Black Christmas redux, which marks the second remake of the 1974 original.

On the heels of last year’s Halloween reboot from David Gordon Green, Jeff Fradley, and Danny McBride (yes, that McBride), Blumhouse announced on Thursday that a brand new Black Christmas would debut Friday the 13th this December — 13 years after the first remake hit theaters. From the synopsis:

Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays. One by one, sorority girls on campus are being killed by an unknown stalker. But the killer is about to discover that this generation’s young women aren’t willing to become hapless victims as they mount a fight to the finish.

Directed by Sophia Takal (Always Shine) and written by her and April Wolfe (Widower), Black Christmas will star Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Brittany O’Grady, Lily Donoghue, and Caleb Eberhardt. Aside from Jason Blumhouse himself, the film is being produced by Ben Cosgrove, Adam Hendricks, Greg Gilreath, and Zac Locke.