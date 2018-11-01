‘Halloween’ Broke A Box Office Record On Halloween

Universal

Only two horror movies were given wide releases this October: Halloween and Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween. It’s not a coincidence that they were also two of the four highest-grossing films last month, behind only Venom and A Star Is Born. It’s almost as if people like spooky movies during the spookiest time of the year! Halloween, in particular, is a huge hit, with a record-breaking opening weekend; it also topped Gerard Butler’s submarine movie. The David Gordon Green-directed film continued to do well on October 31, with an impressive $5.478 million at the box office, which is a lot for Wednesday (for reference, it’s a 50 percent bump from the previous Wednesday, according to Forbes).

That nearly $5.5 million even broke a very record.

[Halloween‘s] $5.5 million daily gross is indeed the biggest Halloween gross for any year when Halloween night didn’t fall on a weekend. Among all Halloween day grosses, it’s behind only This Is It ($7.05 million in 2009), Paranormal Activity ($6.3 million on day 36 of a platform run, on the same day in 2009 as This Is It), and Saw 3D ($5.7 million on day three in 2010) and is just above Saw ($5.4 million on day three in 2004). None of that accounts for inflation, but it’s certainly bigger than the respective day 13 grosses of its respective peers. (Via)

Expect Blumhouse Productions to greenlight Thanksgiving any day now and have it ready for November 28, 2019. It will make $350 million.

(Via Forbes)