With $606 million domestic in the bank, Black Panther has already broken a ton of box-office records. It’s the seventh biggest film in America of all time, and it has a very decent shot at ending its run as the third or fourth biggest film of all time in the United States. It’s poised to pass Marvel’s The Avengers as the biggest superhero movie and biggest MCU movie of all time, domestic. It owns the record for biggest February release, biggest winter release, and biggest President’s Day release. Ultimately, it’s expected to end its run with around $1.25 billion.

But here is what may be most impressive right now about Black Panther: It just topped the weekend box office for the 5th straight week. In the blockbuster era, that is an incredible, almost unheard of feat. Star Wars: The Force Awakens could not do that. Jurassic World could not do that. The Dark Knight could not do that. In fact, that’s something only one other movie has managed to do in the entire 21st century, and that was Avatar, the biggest movie of all time, globally. In the blockbuster era, films rake in as much as half of their entire gross on the first weekend and fade: Not Black Panther. Five consecutive weeks at number one is huge, and it’s not like it’s confronted weak competition, either. It’s faced down and vanquished Game Night, Red Sparrow, A Wrinkle In Time and now the Tomb Raider reboot.

This weekend, it wasn’t even that close. Black Panther came in with $28.5 million while Tomb Raider entered at number two with a disappointing $23.5 million, on a $94 million budget. It just did not work out for the Alicia Vikander reboot, which was met with a mixed reception from both critics (49 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) and audiences (a B Cinemascore). It will probably do fine overseas (it opened decently in China), but don’t expect another Lara Craft movie anytime soon.