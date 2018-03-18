Weekend Box Office: ‘Black Panther’ Pulls Off A Nearly Unheard Of Feat In The Blockbuster Era

#Black Panther #Tomb Raider #Weekend Box Office
Entertainment Features
03.18.18

Warner Bros.

With $606 million domestic in the bank, Black Panther has already broken a ton of box-office records. It’s the seventh biggest film in America of all time, and it has a very decent shot at ending its run as the third or fourth biggest film of all time in the United States. It’s poised to pass Marvel’s The Avengers as the biggest superhero movie and biggest MCU movie of all time, domestic. It owns the record for biggest February release, biggest winter release, and biggest President’s Day release. Ultimately, it’s expected to end its run with around $1.25 billion.

But here is what may be most impressive right now about Black Panther: It just topped the weekend box office for the 5th straight week. In the blockbuster era, that is an incredible, almost unheard of feat. Star Wars: The Force Awakens could not do that. Jurassic World could not do that. The Dark Knight could not do that. In fact, that’s something only one other movie has managed to do in the entire 21st century, and that was Avatar, the biggest movie of all time, globally. In the blockbuster era, films rake in as much as half of their entire gross on the first weekend and fade: Not Black Panther. Five consecutive weeks at number one is huge, and it’s not like it’s confronted weak competition, either. It’s faced down and vanquished Game Night, Red Sparrow, A Wrinkle In Time and now the Tomb Raider reboot.

This weekend, it wasn’t even that close. Black Panther came in with $28.5 million while Tomb Raider entered at number two with a disappointing $23.5 million, on a $94 million budget. It just did not work out for the Alicia Vikander reboot, which was met with a mixed reception from both critics (49 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) and audiences (a B Cinemascore). It will probably do fine overseas (it opened decently in China), but don’t expect another Lara Craft movie anytime soon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Panther#Tomb Raider#Weekend Box Office
TAGSBlack PantherTOMB RAIDERWEEKEND BOX OFFICE

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 3 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP