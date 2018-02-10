Donald Glover Gave Director Ryan Coogler Notes On The ‘Black Panther’ Script

02.09.18

2018 is truly shaping up to be a banner year for Donald Glover. Not only is a second season of Atlanta on the way, but he also managed to steal the entire Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer in just a few frames (no one can compete with that fur coat). As it turns out, Glover also managed to leave his mark on another high profile project: Black Panther.

In a new interview with Collider, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was asked why Donald and Stephen Glover were thanked in the credits, and it turns out that the multitalented brothers had a hand in an early script.

“Donald and Stephen actually gave me notes on a draft. They came in and read — came in and took a day, they were really busy — they took a day and read the draft… this was right before we started the shoot. They had some cool insight.”

While they didn’t offer huge changes, the Glover brothers were able to finesse a relationship that they understand well.

“It wasn’t that kind of a thing, ‘change this, change that.’ It was more of… we were looking for ways to highlight a few more character things, specifically with Shiri when she pokes fun at her brother. Donald is one of the funniest people that I know, so he had some interesting ideas, and Stephen is crazy talented as well.”

As if we could get any more hyped for Black Panther. Consider our tickets to Wakanda booked.

(Via Collider)

