Black Panther is great, yes. I think we’re just about all in agreement on that at this point. It’s a fun and exciting action movie, it’s an important moment in culture on about three different levels, it has strong female warriors and a shirtless Michael B. Jordan and a squadron of armor-plated war rhinos, and truly something for everyone. You can read many different takes in many different places, and you should, because the movie meant different things to different people and that’s a really cool thing considering it also is a huge box office juggernaut.
But this post is not about that. It’s not a big sweeping examination of what the movie means in the present or could mean in the future. This post is about one tiny aspect of the film that has burrowed into my brain and made itself a nice little home, hanging up drapes and everything. It’s a simple question, really, but I still am going to need an answer at some point or else I will keep waking up at 2 AM in a cold sweat with a new twist on it lighting up the nerve centers in my mind like tiny little Christmas trees. Here goes…
How exactly does the Wakanda ruse work?
I don’t mean as far as “supersonic stealth airplanes flying into secret passageways to access a hidden futuristic city,” or even “succession rituals that involve fistfights to the death and take place on top of a giant waterfall.” I can dig all that. What I mean, specifically, is this: How do the people of Wakanda decide who gets to live in the vibranium-plated utopian city and who has to live outside it and work in the fields to keep the rest of the world thinking the country is a poor nation of farmers?
How much have I been thinking about this? I would say a normal, regular amount, provided you consider it normal and regular that I have now brought it up twice in two weeks and might start just asking people on the street at some point in the near future. And in this normal, regular series of thoughts, I have developed three theories about it. They are presented below, from least to most likely.
POSSIBILITY NUMBER ONE: It is a punishment
Case for: It is as powerful of a deterrent as prison, arguably. If you commit some form of low- to mid-level crime (tax evasion, marijuana possession, etc.), instead of getting locked up, you have to go outside the city’s borders and live and work in the fields in a way that is believable enough to fool various satellite images from space that are monitored by various government agencies.
Case against: I do not think Wakanda wants the fate of its most important secret to rest so squarely in the possession of its least trustworthy citizens. Like I could see some career criminal out there just getting fed up with it all, thinking about the person who ratted him out cruising around all carefree on a vibranium hoverboard, and trying to burn the phrase “WAKANDA HAS $ECRET$” or something into the brush in large enough letters to be seen by planes flying overhead. Too risky.
I kind of assumed that the implication was that Daniel Kaluuya’s people, the “border tribe,” was pretty content to be the agrarian backbone of Wakanda’s economy and was fairly content to farm, raise rhinos, and live a peaceful, rural life, while also keeping an eye on the border to make sure no ruffians came in or out (which is why he was so upset about Klaue who, remember, was basically Wakanda’s Osama bin Laden)
Exactly Right
Kind of off-topic but I can’t help but read Wakanda in anything other than a Fozzie Bear voice.
Well now I can’t either.
fml
I figure that the Wakandan government feeds a lot of misinformation out into the world. Also up until T’Chaka went to the UN they were strictly isolationist. No one from the outside world knew anything about them.
I just assumed it was built into their ecosystem. Some people choose to farm, and some people choose to live in the city. I’m sure they have some hyper speed vibranium powered subways if they want to pop into the city.
My question is: how does there economy work? That’s an awful lot of high-rises for a country that engages in zero foreign trade.
Well I’m going to have to go magic…you know, Harry Potter, squibs, international statute of secrecy. Exposure would mean exile, like warmonger’s dad level. By that I mean claws to the chest
The border tribe live out there. Just as M’Baku and his mountain tribe live outside the city, but are free to access it (he and his people turn up at the king crowning ceremony without challenge). It’s similiar in our culture; farmers choose to live outside big cities, but aren’t forced out there. It’s their way of life and they’re free to move or visit the city any time they like. A sense of tradition, pride in their work or love of the more peaceful lifestyle suits them.
To me it’s simple, what’s up too is not all that there. I figured there is vastness underneath the huts or small buildings sort of like their robes become shields.
Top…
I have had a similar mental struggle ever since I watched this too!
I am a fan of conspiracy theories, but I realize how impossible it would be for the hundreds, if not thousands, of people it would require to NOT speak out for some of them to be real. That same idea applies to Wakanda. There is seriously not a group of people that are like, “screw this, I’m going out there and telling people about us.” Does Wakanda not allow it’s people to travel? Does Wakanda not allow anyone in? If people come into the country has nobody accidentally heard a Wakandan talking about their sweet city?
And the whole thing about not being involved in international trade? Seriously? They really had EVERYTHING they need in their tiny country to build a future Manhattan? They had all the steel, concrete, copper, plastic, and the billion other resources needed to be a modern society? Let’s just say they DID somehow have all that stuff…where are the refineries? Where are the factories spewing pollutant into the atmosphere? It seems like that would be hard to miss.
I belive that it is border tribe you see. Notice it was always children and sheep and such. Border tribe do not go without hut their cover for their way of life is the farming community aspect. They probably do farm and help provide resources and livestock in between cultivating war rhinos. But underneath that they are an army of ruthless soldiers that protect the border
Sorry, now my mind is really going…I also want to know how much the outside world actually influence Wakandan culture? Ok, so no international trade…does that mean nobody has ever seen a Hollywood movie? Or heard a Beatles song? What about an iPod? What did we see in Wakanda other than Shuri’s tech…wicker baskets?
If Wakanda is totally shut off from western and eastern civilization and it’s citizens are ignorantly swimming along wth their lives and have no idea what is out in the rest of the world…is that even ethical? I’m starting to feel some shades of North Korea here. Help me understand this Mr Coogler!
Ok, last one, I swear!
What about food?! The corner stone of any culture. Sure they are a “nation of farmers” but what exactly do they farm? And without international trade they can farm enough to sustain the entire country?
What kind of infrastructure does the country have? If they don’t trade internationally does that man they don’t have cars? How would the farmed goods get distributed? How does food get brought into the city? Does a horse drawn carriage walk into the rain Forrest full of food and then come out empty? That would look pretty suspicious.
Without international trade and the subsequent lack of vehicles, how would T’Challa and T’Chaka even have the means to attend U.N. meetings?
Ok, I’m done now, I just had to get that off my chest.
Big fan of the transit system that no one gets to go on. I like to think it’s like Snowpiercer but with no passengers. The engineers were so pleased with themselves with how efficient it is they started it twenty years ago but forgot to allow passengers on it and now they can’t stop it.
Also, every Wakandan spy has that blue gum tattoo? Might as well walk around wearing a top hat that says “SPY” on it.
Agent Boris: We know you’re a foreign agent. Tell us who you work for and we’ll let you sleep.
Wakandan Deep Cover Agent: Ah hiv na idee what you mean. You are making big mistake.
Agent Olof walks in after a three day bender: Boris, you check for the tattoo?
Agent Boris: *sighs* I always forget that.
Rhino crap makes excellent fertilizer. I think that goes a long way towards explaining it.
controversial but fabulous, Brian does a good job.