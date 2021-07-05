Black Widow will finally see a theatrical release later this week, and while the news Monday may revolve around one actor’s strong rebuke of the Marvel franchise and its star, that’s doing little to damper the excitement for the movie at hand.

On Monday, Disney released a sneak preview of the film on its YouTube page, featuring three of the movie’s biggest stars trying to pull off a daring escape.

“You made a scene, didn’t you?” Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) asks while piloting a helicopter hovering above what looks to be a prison keeping David Harbour’s Alexei Shostakov at bay. As inmates cause a ruckus behind bars, he runs and kicks down a large metal door to aid his escape. Florence Pugh’s Yolena is also involved here, as she and Natasha encourage Shostakov to outrun a mob of inmates and avoid guards to get to the top of a snow-swept structure to escape via helicopter.

The minute-long clip shows some impressive super soldering, though it ultimately seems unsuccessful in the end.

We’ll have to see just how Shostakov escapes his captors and what else Black Widow has in store for us when the movie, originally due in early May of last year, finally hits theaters on July 9.