Rocket Raccoon. You know him, you love him. But can I interest you in Blurp?

The four-eyed brown alien appears midway through the latest trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and while I know absolutely nothing about him, I would pay $100 for a Blurp plush at Disneyland. Maybe even $150 if he’s holding hands (paws?) with a Lady Lylla.

“Probably the most important character to the Marvel Universe going forward is Blurp,” Guardians of the Galaxy writer and director James Gunn joked to Empire. Please, Mr. Gunn, this is no laughing matter.

Blurp, who belongs to one of the Ravagers in Vol. 3, is “what’s known as a furry F’saki,” he continued. “In the very first movie, if you remember, there was that Orloni table that they were betting on, with that beast that was eating the animals. The bigger thing was eating the smaller things. That thing was a non-furry F’saki. Blurp is a furry F’saki. So that’s what he is. He’s a pet.”

Blurp is more than that. He is the moment. He’s also “a great character and offers a lot to the Guardians universe,” Gunn added. Your time is up, Groot.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens on May 5th.

