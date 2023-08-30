Across eight Harry Potter movies, Bonnie Wright, who played Ron’s sister and Harry’s epilogue wife Ginny Weasley, has approximately 30 minutes of screen time. Ginny is a more promiment character in the books, and the actress can’t help but feel disappointed about her limited amount of time in the films.

“I definitely feel there was anxiety towards performing and doing the best thing as my character built, for instance,” Wright said on the Inside of You podcast, according to Variety. “Like, ‘Oh gosh, will I do justice to this character that people love?’ So that was always hard to do, especially when, inevitably, a lot of the scenes of every character were chopped down from the book to the film. So you didn’t really have as much to show in the film.”

Wright called it “a little disappointing because there were parts of the character that just didn’t get to come through because there weren’t the scenes to do that. That made me feel a bit anxious or just frustrated, I guess.” She never approached the writers or producers about Ginny’s relative lack of presence because “there were a million executives going through them all. I think what I maybe took, which I don’t take so much to heart now, is I kind of felt that maybe my anxiety was about, ‘Oh, I’m going to be seen as badly portraying this character,’ rather than later realizing that I wasn’t really given the opportunity to do that. So it wasn’t really my fault, exactly.”

If it’s any consolation, Ginny had three times as much screen time as Dobby. This is probably not helpful.

