Now, it’s almost time for the long-gestating Borderlands film that has been ebbing and flowing in production since 2015, when Eli Roth was initially announced as director. However, all things do happen for a reason, so perhaps the timing for this film — based upon the wildly popular shoot-’em-up game series — could not be better, given how well other video game adaptations have been received lately. Let’s discuss what to expect from this project.

The past few years have seen quite a turn from the disappointing video game adaptations of yesteryear. From The Last Of Us to Five Nights At Freddy’s and even Super Mario Bros. , gamers have repeatedly been pleasantly surprised with results. This strange era comes after this target audience has learned to live with crushing disappointment when productions failed to translate essential elements to the screen in live-action form. Or arguably even worse, they’ve witnessed when a project starts out fairly strong, like The Witcher on Netflix, but begins to fall apart to the point where the leading man takes flight for another video game project waiting in the wings.

Plot

The film is co-authored by Joe Crombie and Roth, although The Last Of Us showrunner Craig Mazin was reportedly once attached to the script but has since denied being involved.

How will the film compare to the game? Obviously, the characters and setup will be very recognizable, but Roth has been very effusive about how this will not be “too slavish” or a carbon copy of the source material. Further, Roth specified that the movie (or eventual movies) will adhere to their own canon, which will be distinguishable from game canon. How that factor is balanced will be key to this project’s success, along with how well the project flows alongside high expectations from gamers.

The cast, at least, is stacked, as we will see below, but for the moment, it’s worth highlighting how Roth is re-teaming here (after The House With A Clock In Its Walls) with Jack Black and Cate Blanchett. Black will portray the robot Claptrap, and Blanchett will portray the notorious outlaw Lilith, who has returned to Pandora, and she’s not happy about it. Lilith will be on hand while attempting to locate the “missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas” on Pandora, according to Lionsgate’s description:

Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland, a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina, a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg, Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis, the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap, a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.

Cast

The motley crew of fellow vault hunters will also include Kevin Hart, who previously revealed to Collider that the movie “looks like the game. It’s unbelievable.” Other famous faces include Jamie Lee Curtis (as Dr. Patricia Tennis), Gina Gershon (as Mad Moxxi), and Ariana Greenblatt (as Tiny Tina).