Happy Bottoms Day to those who celebrate.

The Fight Club-meets-high school sex comedy is out now in limited theaters before going wide next week. Stars Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby) and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) haven’t been able to promote the movie, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but hopefully this statistic is enough to get people to check it out: Bottoms is one of the best reviewed movies of 2023.

Bottoms has a 99 percent “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 69 (appropriate) positive reviews from critics compared to only one negative assessment of the comedy. It also has a sparkling 100 percent audience score, an arguably even more impressive achievement considering how much trolls enjoy sabotaging movies about women, let alone queer women.

The only other 2023 movie with a 99 percent rating: Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, the delightful adaptation of Judy Blume’s YA novel. The handful of 98 percents include Blackberry, Rye Lane, Joyland, and Anatomy of a Fall, which won the Palme d’Or at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Here’s more on Bottoms, which was directed and co-written by Emma Seligman: “Two girls, PJ and Josie, start a fight club as a way to lose their virginities to cheerleaders. And their bizarre plan works! The fight club gains traction, and soon the most popular girls in school are beating each other up in the name of self-defense. But PJ and Josie find themselves in over their heads and in need of a way out before their plan is exposed.”

You can watch the trailer below.