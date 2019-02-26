Marvel Studios

Captain Marvel doesn’t come out until next month, but something as inconsequential as “seeing it” hasn’t stopped sexist trolls from sabotaging the movie’s audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. To combat the unwanted attention, which usually involves whiny dudes complaining about social justice warriors and star Brie Larson’s “sexist and racist attitudes” against straight white males, the review-aggregation website has made some major changes. First and foremost, no user reviews until the movie is out in theaters (which is what the policy should have been all along, but, uh, progress!):

We are disabling the comment function prior to a movie’s release date. Unfortunately, we have seen an uptick in non-constructive input, sometimes bordering on trolling, which we believe is a disservice to our readership. We have decided that turning off this feature for now is the best course of action. Don’t worry though, fans will still get to have their say: Once a movie is released, audiences can leave a user rating and comments as they always have. (Via)

“Over the past few years, Rotten Tomatoes has been evolving into a robust movie and TV show recommendations platform that celebrates the views of professional critics and fans alike, and encourages discussion and debate,” Rotten Tomatoes executive Ara Nalbandian said in a statement. “We continue to invest in our product to deliver useful and relevant resources for fans and are in development on new tools to help fans express their opinions and connect with others.” Now if trolls want to sabotage a superhero movie for having the gall to star a woman, they’ll have to take their vitriol to Twitter. And Facebook. And Reddit. And 4chan. And the comments section of this article. And…

(Via Rotten Tomatoes)