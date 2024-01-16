Before they made it big as Hollywood heartthrobs, Brad Pitt and Jason Priestley were roommates living in a “really crappy part of L.A.” And like all young men, their living conditions were gross as hell thanks in no small part to a gross competition they apparently couldn’t stop playing.

“Brad wasn’t as bad as my other roommate, who was an absolute disaster,” Priestley recently told Live with Kelly and Mark via PEOPLE. “But Brad was okay. We used to play this game, all of us, to see who could go the longest without showering. I think about it now and I’m like, ‘Dude, how disgusting. What were you thinking?'”

According to Priestley, there was a routine winner of the no-shower contest: “Always Brad,” he told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. “I don’t think he does that anymore, but back then he could go a long time without showering.”

While this is definitely the grossest tale about living with Pitt, it’s not the first time that Priestly has opened up about their shared living situation. Back in 2014, he wrote a memoir where he talked about their dirt poor lifestyle before Priestley found teen fame on 90210 and Pitt became a sex symbol for the ages with Thelma & Louise.

“We lived on ramen noodles and generic beer — the kind that came in white cans labeled BEER — and Marlboro Light cigarettes. We were all broke,” Priestley wrote before revealing that he and Pitt lost touch after striking it big in Hollywood.

