Formula One has been dominating pop culture in recent years, so it only makes sense for Brad Pitt to want to hop on the bandwagon and whip up his own movie to be hip with the trend.

Pitt is set to star as Sonny Hayes, a beloved Formula One driver forced into retirement in an upcoming film from director Joseph Kosinski. While an F1 flick will no doubt be a big hit, the film is allegedly going to be one of the most expensive movies ever made, so it has to be really successful. This can’t be another Babylon situation for Pitt.

As initially reported by Puck News, the untitled movie has already surpassed the $300 million budget, even without a distributor. That puts the sports movie up there with 2017’s Justice League, which was wasn’t quite a hit.

Apple has seemingly been in talks to release the film, and even went as far as to reach out to IMAX, though it has not been confirmed, nor has a release date.

The cost was reportedly due to delays in production, and the use of authentic racing cars only exacerbated the already large budget.

Kosinski knows a thing or two about big-budget blockbusters. Kosinski directed Top Gun: Maverick with an budget of roughly $175 million, and that ended up doing pretty well.

On the bright side, F1 icon Lewis Hamilton is set to star in the film as himself, so maybe his sizable fan base will race their way over to see him in theaters (safely).

(Via Puck News)