Bradley Cooper has two important things going on in his life this month:

1. His new film, Maestro, premieres on Netflix on December 20th. The biopic of American composer Leonard Bernstein is expected to be a major contender at the 2024 Oscars with possible Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay nominations for Cooper.

2. But more importantly, he served cheesesteaks from a food truck.

Cooper teamed up with Angelo’s Pizzeria (South Philly stand up) owner Danny DiGiampietro to open Danny & Coop’s Cheesesteaks in, of all places, New York City’s Greenwich Village. The DeSean Jackson jersey he wore in Silver Linings Playbook is a lie.

“Cooper and DiGiampietro are donating all proceeds from this pop-up event — scheduled to reprise Thursday — to a nonprofit helping to feed New Yorkers in need,” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “DiGiampietro would say only that he and Cooper hope to open a cheesesteak shop in New York, where they have been searching for locations for two years.”

DiGiampietro, who told the Inquirer that he is not leaving his Philadelphia shop, said Cooper chose Manhattan for the truck “to see if people want cheesesteaks in New York.”

It appears Danny & Coop’s Cheesesteaks is only open two days, yesterday and today, so you better hop on I-95 now if you want to yell “go Birds” at a future Oscar winner.

(Via the Philadelphia Inquirer)