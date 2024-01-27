In Maestro, stars Bradley Cooper (who also directed) and Carey Mulligan have great chemistry. Of course they do: They had a great meet-cute of sorts. Per HuffPost, the two went on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, where they revealed how the first time they met, he had to take her straight away to the emergency room.

The incident happened back in 2018, when Cooper went to see Mulligan’s one-woman performance of Dennis Kelly’s Girls & Boys in New York City. Things went a bit sideways, though, after the show.

“I went to meet her backstage and she was prone … because one of the sets had hit her in the top of the head halfway through the play,” Cooper recalled. “I went back and I was like, ‘Are you OK?’ “And she was not OK, at all. And so we went to the emergency room.”

Mulligan then told the story from her perspective, saying that no one had noticed she’d been hit because it happened during a blackout of the stage. Since no one had seen it, she just “carried on.” Only after the performance ended did she realize, through tears, how much pain she was in.

“I just couldn’t stop crying, and I thought I was really a goner,” Mulligan remembered. “You know, you get it in your head with a head injury, like, ‘Well that’s it.’ And then I was sobbing on the floor and … someone came in and said, ’Sorry, so sorry — Bradley Cooper [is here].”

She explained, “So he came in and looked me in the eye, and was like, ‘You’re not all right.’ And we went to the emergency room.”

It all worked out in the end. Mulligan obviously recovered and continued doing the play. And a handful of years later she earned her third Best Actress nomination as Felicia Montealegre, esteemed actress and Leonard Bernstein’s wife of 27 years.

You can watch Cooper and Mulligan discuss their memorable first meeting in the video below. Maestro‘s up for seven Academy Awards, though Cooper would have rather had an Eagles win.

(Via HuffPost)