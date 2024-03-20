After playing larger than life media mogul Logan Roy in the critically acclaimed HBO series Succession, Brian Cox is trading in his vulgar mood swings for a more festive tone.

The prolific actor will reportedly voice Santa Claus in a new animated movie for Netflix titled That Christmas. The film will be the directorial debut for Simon Otto, an animation veteran who’s worked on Love and Robots and How To Train Your Dragon. Also joining cast is several other venerable British actors including Jodie Whitaker, Fiona Shaw, and Bill Nighy.

Via Variety:

“Becoming an animator had been on my Christmas wish list ever since I was a child and watching animated movies was one of the biggest Christmas traditions in my family. But never could I have imagined that one day I would get the chance to direct a Christmas film written by the one-and-only Richard Curtis and collaborate with some of the most iconic voice talents,” Otto said in a statement. “Watching this cast bring life to these heartwarmingly funny tales and infuse them with the magic of animation is truly a dream come true. I hope ‘That Christmas’ becomes a cherished tradition for audiences worldwide.”

That Christmas will reportedly arrive on Netflix later this year and revolve around a “charming seaside town where things turn upside down one Christmas.”

(Via Variety)