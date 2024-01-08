One of the more memorable celebrity pairings at the 2024 Golden Globes happened before the ceremony even started. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brie Larson spotted Jennifer Lopez walking the red carpet. “Oh my god, I’m gonna cry. I can’t deal with J-Lo,” The Marvels actress said while pretending to hyperventilate. Or maybe it wasn’t pretend: Larson looked genuinely overwhelmed when the Queen of Dunkin approached her.

“You mean so much to me,” Larson told Lopez, who gave her a hug and said she was a fan, too. Larson told her that she “saw Selena and it made me want to be an actor, and you’ve always meant so much to me. It’s been a dream of mine, so thank you so much. Your work ethic is so important.” They held hands before hugging again. You can watch the sweet moment below.

Brie Larson meeting Jennifer Lopez for the first time is our golden moment. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/uUlIaos2mb — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 8, 2024

Both Larson and Lopez have been nominated for Golden Globes (Larson won Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for Room; Lopez was nominated for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for Selena), but they have something else in common: musical careers. Lopez’s is more successful, of course, including four number one singles on the Hot 100. But don’t overlook “Finally Out Of P.E.”

(Via the Huffington Post)