All week, Brie Larson had been teasing… something.

“I realized something…,” the first tweet read, followed by, “Breaking the news to the family…” What could it be? A return to her pop music career? If only. It turns out, Larson was preparing her YouTube channel, which launched on Thursday. “YouTube has been a place where I have learned so much,” the Captain Marvel star said in her introduction. “Whether it’s been how to use my printer or it’s been watching how to be a considerate activist, this is the place to talk about things that are important and that matter.” Larson also revealed some of her upcoming interviews, including comedian Lilly Singh, YouTube personality Swoozie, and Hot Ones host Sean Evans. And, in what I’m sure is a total coincidence, she appeared on the most recent episode of the spicy food series.

You can watch the whole, increasingly-red-faced video below, but the key moment is when Evans asked the Oscar winner what movie made in the last year or so will be considered a “classic” in 50 years. “I think there’s a great chance that Portrait of a Lady on Fire will be considered a classic,” she responded. To quote another movie that was robbed of an Oscar nomination, I disagree: Portrait of a Lady on Fire is already a classic.

Céline Sciamma’s romantic-drama is also available on Hulu. You should watch it, as long as you’re fine with having a song that isn’t “Ja Ja Ding Dong” stuck in your head.