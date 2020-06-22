Christopher Nolan’s Tenet was originally scheduled to be the first new wide release movie in theaters this summer, but after it got pushed back to July 31, that honor now belongs to Unhinged. But considering the Russell Crowe road-rage thriller is more of a documentary than a feature-length film, let’s say it’s The Broken Hearts Gallery.

Produced by Selena Gomez, the romantic-comedy stars Blockers, Hala, and Bad Education standout Geraldine Viswanathan as an “emotional hoarder” who opens a pop-up gallery for “the items love has left behind.” The Broken Hearts Gallery also stars Dacre Montgomery, unrecognizable without his “Billy from Stranger Things” haircut.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you’ve ever been in? The Broken Hearts Gallery follows the always unique Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.

The Broken Hearts Gallery, which also stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Suki Waterhouse, Phillipa Soo, Arturo Castro, and Bernadette Peters, opens on July 17.