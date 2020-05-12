A Quiet Place Part II: pushed back from March to September. Black Widow: May to November. F9: May to April (?!?) 2021 (oh). Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, nearly every wide-release movie that was supposed to come out this spring and summer has been pushed back to the fall or winter, or even next year, and the few exceptions, like Trolls World Tour and Scoob!, went straight to digital. Then there’s Unhinged.

I write about the entertainment industry for a living, but before today, I had never heard of Unhinged. But now I’m fascinated by it, because the thriller has had its release date pushed UP, from September 4 to July 1. Meaning, it will be the “first new Hollywood offering” since movie theaters closed in March as the coronavirus spread across the country, beating the mind-bending Tenet by 16 days. Christopher Nolan must be fuming.

The decision was made by Solstice Studios, an “indie studio launched by veteran executive Mark Gill in 2018,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. “The U.S. debut of Unhinged will also follow or coincide with cinema reopenings around the world, including China, Australia, Germany, South Korea, and a number of European markets.”

Gill called Unhinged, about a “mother who leans on her horn at the wrong time to the wrong guy,” the proverbial “canary in the coal mine,” adding, “I so believe in the theatrical experience. It is an important part of our culture. This is something that America does better than anybody in the world.” This is technically true, but China is getting closer.

Oh yeah. There’s one other thing I should probably mention about Unhinged: it stars Russell Crowe in the role he was born to play, “The Man.” Is it too soon to call Best Picture? Anyway, please enjoy the trailer for Unhinged below. Hope you like honking!