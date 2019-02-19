MGM

Bryan Singer has been the subject of many disturbing allegations over the last handful of months, revolving around multiple claims of sexual abuse. Compared to those, this is mild: The director — along with star Tom Cruise and writer Christopher McQuarrie — reportedly turned making the 2008 docudrama-thriller Valkyrie into a waking nightmare, at least for its editor.

That would be John Ottman, a longtime film editor and film composer, who did both on Valkyrie, which chronicled a plot from within the German military to assassinate Hitler. (Spoiler: They weren’t successful.) The renaissance man, who’s nominated for editing Singer’s Bohemian Rhapsody this year, was speaking to Deadline about his long career, which goes back to writing the score for Singer’s 1995 breakthrough, The Usual Suspects.

Still, Ottman had some choice words for his longtime collaborator. When cutting Valkyrie, Ottman wound up pulled in three, sometimes conflicting directions, by Singer, by Cruise, and by McQuarrie.