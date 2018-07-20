‘Cats’ Is Being Turned Into A Movie-Musical Starring Taylor Swift And Jennifer Hudson

#Jennifer Hudson #Cats #Taylor Swift
Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.20.18

YouTube

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s inexplicably popular Cats is one of the most successful (and longest-running) musicals in Broadway history, and soon, it will become one of the biggest movie musicals, too. Especially with this cats, I mean, cast.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and Ian McKellen have joined director Tom Hooper’s long-gestating big-screen adaptation in unknown rules (although, c’mon, Taylor was born to play Victoria; Webber is even writing a new song for the “perky white kitten”).

[The film tells] the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make what is known as “the Jellicle choice” and decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life… Production on Cats is set to take place later this year in the U.K., with more cast due to be announced. Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) has adapted Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, which itself was based on the T.S. Eliot novel Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats. (Via)

Hooper is no stranger to movie musicals, having directed 2012’s Les Misérables, which won three Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress for Anne Hathaway. Somewhere out there, the Ocean’s 8 star is memorizing the words to “Memory” (jk she already knows every line).

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jennifer Hudson#Cats#Taylor Swift
TAGSCatsJENNIFER HUDSONMUSICALSTAYLOR SWIFT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 2 weeks ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP