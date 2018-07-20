YouTube

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s inexplicably popular Cats is one of the most successful (and longest-running) musicals in Broadway history, and soon, it will become one of the biggest movie musicals, too. Especially with this cats, I mean, cast.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and Ian McKellen have joined director Tom Hooper’s long-gestating big-screen adaptation in unknown rules (although, c’mon, Taylor was born to play Victoria; Webber is even writing a new song for the “perky white kitten”).

[The film tells] the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make what is known as “the Jellicle choice” and decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life… Production on Cats is set to take place later this year in the U.K., with more cast due to be announced. Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) has adapted Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, which itself was based on the T.S. Eliot novel Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats. (Via)

Hooper is no stranger to movie musicals, having directed 2012’s Les Misérables, which won three Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress for Anne Hathaway. Somewhere out there, the Ocean’s 8 star is memorizing the words to “Memory” (jk she already knows every line).

