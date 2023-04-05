Marvel loves their cameos and Easter Eggs. They sometimes get the biggest audience reactions. Consider Doctor Strange 2. That film effectively stops dead in its tracks halfway through to show off the alternate universe versions of characters like Reed Richards, Captain Marvel, and Captain America, all while moviegoers cheer. But that one had nothing on Spider-Man: No Way Home, which brought back Spidey heroes and villains across three different iterations of the franchise. Marvel honchos knew each one would get a big reaction, so much so that they told at least one actor to basically hold for applause.

At a recent appearance at MEGACON Orlando, Charlie Cox — who’s played Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, since 2015, and will again in the forthcoming new series Born Again — recalled a strange piece of direction he received when filming his No Way Home cameo.

“The way they shot the scene, Jon Favreau said something, and then it’s my line,” Cox told the crowd, as caught by a TikTok-er. “They wanted me to put the cane down and then wait for the camera to come around before I said my line. And I said to the director, ‘That’s weird, why are you doing that? It feels like I should just speak.’ And he’s like, ‘No, because people are going to be really excited.’”

Hopefully you saw No Way Home with a crowd that hooped and hollered upon seeing Cox’s Daredevil for the first time since the show was axed in 2019. Otherwise it was probably an awkward experience. But hey, imagine what it would have been like had it been Ben Affleck instead.

(Via The AV Club)