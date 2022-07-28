New dream team alert: Oscar winner Charlize Theron is joining Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón for a project at Amazon.

The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reports that Theron and Cuarón have teamed up as producers on Jane, a feature film for Amazon based on the personal and family life of acclaimed science fiction author Philip K. Dick. Producer Isa Hackett and Phillip K. Dick’s daughter will also produce alongside Theron and Cuarón. While THR cannot confirm, Theron is rumored to be starring while Cuarón is rumored to be directing the project. Hacket has previously helped produce projects based on her father’s work for Amazon including The Man In the High Castle and Electric Dreams.

“The story of Jane has been with me for as long as I can remember,” Hackett told THR. “Jane, my father’s twin sister who died a few weeks after birth, was at the center of his universe. Befitting a man of his unique imagination, this film will defy the conventions of a biopic and embrace an alternate reality Philip K. Dick so desperately desired—one in which his beloved sister survived beyond six weeks of age. It is her story we will tell, her lens through which we will see him and his imagination. There is no better way to honor him than to grant him his wish, if only for the screen.”

The “genre-bending” project is based on the deceased author’s relationship with his twin sister, Jane, who died six weeks after their birth. Jane’s death had a profound effect on Dick and influenced some of his creative work. Per THR, the project is described as follows:

A moving, suspenseful and darkly humorous story about a woman’s unique relationship with her brilliant, but troubled twin, who also happens to be the celebrated novelist Philip K. Dick. While attempting to rescue her brother from predicaments both real and imagined, Jane plunges deeper and deeper into a fascinating world of his creation.

Cuarón is one of our best visual filmmakers, and has worked in a variety of genres including family drama (A Little Princess, Roma), fantasy (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban aka the best one), and sci-fi (Children of Men, Gravity). We are always excited to see what Alfonso Cuarón will do next no matter what it is, but very much look forward to what he can do with work inspired by Philip K. Dick. Will Jane be Cuarón’s Blade Runner or his Total Recall?

