What comic-book lover doesn’t love a good A-lister cameo embedded in an already stuffed-to-the-brim superhero project? Even better are the genuine surprises, like Brad Pitt’s blink-and-you’d-actually-miss-him (electrifying) moment in Deadpool 2, Matt Damon’s theatrical turns in both Thor: Ragnarok and Deadpool 2, and Charlize Theron as Clea in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Theron also, curiously enough, managed to rack up a second superhero cameo within the month. The Boys viewers, myself included, were astounded to see Stormfront portrayed by Theron in The Dawn Of The Seven while Aya Cash’s iteration remained hospitalized and burned to a crisp.

Previously, we heard that executive producer Seth Rogen made the phone call to have Theron be the one to pull off a double-take inspiring scene. Theron now explains how she wasn’t aware that both of her cameos would be released in rapid succession. Furthermore, she had almost forgotten about one before being called about the other. And then, all of a sudden, she’s part of both the MCU and Amazon’s Supe-filled satire. Here’s what Theron said in a recent roundtable as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter:

“When Kevin [Feige] asked me to join the Doctor Strange world, I didn’t even know when I was going to shoot that at the time. The [roles] were so far apart that I almost forgot,” said Theron, who added that she’s definitely not maxed out on cameos because “I have kids to raise.” “But in full transparency, I shared it with them and they were so happy that people are interested in this world, whether it’s satire or non-satire. I don’t know why both of these superheroes can’t live in the same world.”

Hmm, that last line gives me far too many ideas of how Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy could go up against Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, and a crossover would certainly fuel a frenzy. Considering all of the difficulties involved with copyrights, this doesn’t seem likely, but maybe Charlize will inspire some fanfic writers to get a little creative. Fire away, y’all.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)