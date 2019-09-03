Charlize Theron Debuted A Very Different Hairstyle For ‘Fast & Furious 9’

Universal Pictures

The Fast and/or Furious movies have gotten more ridiculous with each installment, but one aspect of its last installment truly strained credibility: In The Fate of the Furious, Charlize Theron’s villain rocked long blonde dreadlocks. The Oscar-winning actress — last seen giving chase to our hot rodding heroes while cruising a submarine — will be back for episode nine, but this time with a far more sensible hairdo.

Theron debuted her new locks on Twitter, revealing that she didn’t stop with merely chopping the dreds. She went all the way, cutting her hair down to a bowl dyed blonde on top, with darker color underneath. It’s a smart new look for Cipher, the cyber super-criminal who briefly seduced Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto away from his “family” and at one point even gained control of every motorized vehicle in midtown Manhattan.

Theron has a long and prolific history of changing up her hair, from the short Mia Farrow-in-Rosemary’s Baby-ish digs in her early career to the bob of, say, Long Shot to going bald for her acclaimed turn as a one-armed badass in Mad Max: Fury Road. Does her new ’do suggest Cipher will follow the path of most Fast/Furious villains, battling the good guys before joining up with them in subsequent installment? (See also: Jason Statham’s Shaw, who isn’t on Fast & Furious 9’s IMDb cast list.) Who knows? But at least Theron’s looks won’t make your blood freeze as they did when you first saw her scarily picture perfect Megyn Kelly in Bombshell.