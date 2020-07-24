For all I know, action icon Charlize Theron is an active user on Tumblr, the internet’s one-stop shop for GIFs and slash-fiction, and has been for years. Someone’s gotta keep up the All Things Charlize Theron page, y’know? But if she was unaware of the website before this week, she got a fitting introduction by way of being fan-casted in a movie that’s “90% middle aged women doing hand to hand combat and 10% queer romance.”

Tumblr is currently being flooded with GIFs from Netflix’s mega-hit movie The Old Guard, because obviously, including one of Theron’s character Andromache of Scythia drinking booze on an airplane. A literal thirst trap. The GIFs have been re-blogged tens of thousands of times, often with a message from user Knit Me a Pony. It reads:

I don’t know what kind of f*cking genius suggested to Charlize Theron that she become more and more of an action star as she ages, or if she just reached a f*ck it point of having enough star juice to realize her dreams in Hollywood, but whatever reason there is that I keep seeing her looking buff as sh*t and jaded as hell in monochrome tank tops is enough to give me hope that we are not in The Darkest Timeline. The Old Guard, Atomic blonde, Mad Max, this woman is 45 years old, wearing leather and doing her own stunts. Please give me another decade+ of her slowly getting more jacked until she, Lucy Lawless, Gina Carrera, and Linda Hamilton can give us some kind of super wild John Wick type of franchise that is 90% middle aged women doing hand to hand combat and 10% queer Romance.

I believe “Gina Carrera” is supposed to be Gina Carano, last seen chilling with Baby Yoda on The Mandalorian. But whatever the case, Theron is on board.

WOW this did make my day thank you. “90% middle aged women doing hand to hand combat and 10% queer romance” killed me 😂 Be damn sure I’ll keep it up :) https://t.co/yCO3fWw8DH — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) July 23, 2020

If Netflix can fork over $200 million for a movie with a boring title like The Gray Man, they should spend at least $250 million on “John Wick but Theron/Lawless/Carano/Hamilton.”

(Via Twitter/Charlize Theron)