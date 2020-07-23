Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy notoriously did not get along during the making of Mad Max: Fury Road, one of the best movies of the 2010s. They’ve since buried the hatchet, with Theron admitting that “in a weird way, we were functioning like our characters: Everything was about survival,” which is good, because it’s entertaining to read about how much they were at each other’s throats (or as Zoë Kravitz put it, they “just weren’t vibing”) while shooting George Miller’s masterpiece. The latest tell-all comes from Theron’s stunt double, Dayna Grant, who described the “intense” atmosphere on set.

“It was really hard. It was hard because it was obviously I had to spend time with both of them and both of them didn’t want to be together,” Grant told Metro. “Usually Charlize would come in and they’d do scenes together, but they didn’t want to do scenes together, so I was put in her spot to always be with Tom. Tom’s double was always put with Charlize, so we actually worked with the opposite characters.” She continued:

“We knew right from the get go. We knew from the beginning that it was happening when we were doing the fight choreography… there was tension then. So we were told what was going on. And we were just told to try and make it work as much as possible, which was challenging, because usually you’re all in one big group and working together whereas we were kind of separated.”

You probably wouldn’t want to be around your co-worker for 120 days, either. Anyway, it all worked out. Mad Max: Fury Road made a ton of money and was nominated for 10 Oscars, and Theron and Hardy (a mask-wearing icon) didn’t murder each other. Win win!

