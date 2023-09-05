It’s usually not a great sign when there’s a decades-long gap between the original movie and the sequel, but we’ll make an exception for Chicken Run. The 2000 stop-motion film from Aardman is a classic (and the last DreamWorks Animation title before that Shrek guy came along), and based on the first trailer, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget looks like a lot of fun, too.

You can watch it above.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget replaces Mel Gibson (phew) with Zachary Levi as Rocky Rhodes, but the real star is Ginger (then: Julia Sawalha; now: Thandiwe Newton), who leads an expedition to break into a compound overseen by the evil Mrs. Tweedy (Miranda Richardson).

“They say a movie is only as good as its villain and Ginger’s nemesis, Mrs Tweedy is one of the all-time greats,” director Sam Fell said in a statement. “Now she’s out to take industrial-scale revenge on all chicken-kind with the ‘Dawn of the Nugget.’ Miranda has a unique understanding of drama and comedy, making you laugh while scaring the pants off you in the exact same moment.” The voice cast also includes Bella Ramsey as Ginger and Rocky’s daughter, Molly, as well as Romesh Ranganathan, David Bradley, Daniel Mays, Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, and Nick Mohammed.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget premieres on Netflix on December 15th.