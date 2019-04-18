Mark Hamill Voices The World’s Most Famous Murder Doll In The ‘Child’s Play’ Trailer

04.18.19 2 hours ago

The first teaser for the Child’s Play reboot was heavy on atmosphere, but light on plot. We didn’t even get to hear Chucky speak! The murder-doll still doesn’t have much to say in the new trailer (“goodnight, Andy”), either, but he does go on a stabbing spree and appears to kill someone with a drone. That’s our Chucky! Technology will be a major factor in the film — instead of his being possessed by a serial killer, like in the other films, Chucky is an “out-of-control robot doll” with a hacked code. In other words, he’s been set to “Evil.”

Mark Hamill, not Brad Dourif, is now the voice of Chucky, while the rest of the cast is rounded out by April Plaza, Gabriel Bateman (as Chucky’s “best friend”), Brian Tyree Henry, and Tim Matheson. Plaza and Bateman are playing the same characters from the 1988 Child’s Play (or at least they have the same names), and this update looks as dark as the original. Chucky eventually became a campy quip-master, but not here; Child’s Play is straight-up horror.

Directed by Lars Klevberg with a script from Tyler Burton Smith, Child’s Play opens on June 21, the same day as (yup) Toy Story 4.

ORION

Around The Web

TAGSchild's playCHUCKYMARK HAMILLMovie Trailers

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 3 days ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 3 days ago 2 Comments
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP