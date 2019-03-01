Getty Image

Chiwetel Ejiofor has worked with a truly insane number of people we consider some of the best directors working today. Ejiofor’s role as Solomon Northup in Steve McQueen’s 12 Years a Slave garnered him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor and, probably not surprisingly, Ejiofor lists McQueen as an influence for Ejiofor’s own directorial debut, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind. Not so much in terms of style, but more the way McQueen handles actors. Or, put simply, his management style. (Talking to Ejiofor, this is an aspect of directing we often overlook and is extremely important.)

I met Ejiofor at his hotel on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. He was very excited to talk about his directorial debut — a true story that debuts today on Netflix — about a young boy, William Kamkwamba, who uses wind power to bring clean drinking water to his Malawian village. (Ejiofor choose to film the movie in Malawi.)

It’s always fun to talk to an actor who is now directing. Think of it this way: try to imagine giving a media interview every time you took a new job and being asked about certain decisions that you, ultimately, were not in charge of. Compare that to talking about a company you started. There’s always an extra spring in his or her step and Ejiofor certainly embodies that here.

You’ve have worked with a murderer’s row of directors: Alfonzo Cuaron, Spike Lee, Ridley Scott, Steve McQueen, Jon Favreau coming up. Now directing yourself, do you find yourself taking bits and parts from them?

I mean, well, yes and no.

Is there any moment where you catch yourself, “Ah, Spike did that same thing”?

I suppose what I felt is that there were moments when I was thinking, “I’ve seen this achieved.” And there were instances that I could look back on that were very specific, about how much we would be able to shoot in, say, a couple of days on Children of Men, for example, which was a very specific reference that I had when I was talking about a couple of things that we were shooting with large numbers of people. So, that kind of practical awareness, which when you’re dealing with shooting your first feature it would be understandable to be quite concerned about large numbers of people and so on, that kind of practical awareness was very useful for me in those kind of circumstances.

You wouldn’t think working on a Roland Emmerich movie might inspire this, but that’s someone who has worked with a lot of people around.

One hundred percent. And Roland is so great. He’s just an economy of shooting – and just how he’s positioning camera, and how he’s getting performances from crowds, and all of this stuff – working on that kind of very functional basis of a set is something that he does brilliantly. So, there were a few people that I could very quickly reference, in terms of things that I’ve worked on and things that I’ve seen. But in terms of one’s personal sort of dynamics in terms of directing, the whole key is that you’ve got to find your own voice. You’ve got to find your own way of doing it.

Was that a lot of pressure to put on yourself for your first movie? Finding your voice right away?

I think that it is skill that’s evolving, but I didn’t necessarily settle on a style and think, “This is absolutely the way that I want to tell all stories that I tell.” But, I think it was that thing of making sure that it wasn’t any borrowed clothes. You know what I mean? That I wasn’t just trying to take on somebody else’s way of making a film or somebody else’s way of engaging.

Well, I wouldn’t think that. I would think you have so many influences over your career that it would all kind of merge together to form its own thing.

Well, I think that’s kind of maybe what part of that is, but I feel like it’s also just trying to make sure that it’s all honest in a way, that it’s all kind of openly your own interpretation of any of those influences.

Is it weird being the boss? You now have to tell actors what to do.

Well, I think that the truth is, I guess what I’m aware of – and I think this is from being an actor for a while – is that every person requires something different in order to get the best out of them. That they require slightly different things. So, having worked with a number of different directors, I think the best directors that I’ve ever worked with are the people who are flexible, who understand.