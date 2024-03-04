As “superhero fatigue” becomes a frequently used phrase following several comic book movie bombs in 2023, Chris Evans has stepped forward to defend the genre. The actor famously played Captain America during the golden years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and despite repeatedly expressing his resolve to leave his star-spangled shield in the past, Evans stepped up to defend his old stomping grounds.

While appearing at Emerald City Comic Con over the weekend, Evans offered his frank assessment of the superhero genre and how hard it is to make a superhero film that works. The actor specifically targeted the notion that they’re “easy to make,” which he can attest is not the case.

“Comic book movies in general, for whatever reason, don’t always get the credit that I think they deserve,” Evans said via Total Film. “I think they’re these big, giant movies, there’s a lot of cooks in the kitchen. But I think the empirical evidence is in: they’re not easy to make. If it was easier, there’d be a lot more good ones.”

Evans also made sure to note that he’s been in some bad comic book movies including his early Marvel days as the Human Torch in Fantastic Four.

“I’m not throwing shade! I’ve been a part of a few that missed. It happens!” Evans said. “Making a movie is tough. It’s tough. More cooks in the kitchen doesn’t make it easier. The Russo brothers have really done some great work. I don’t want to highlight specific films in the Marvel catalog, but some of them are phenomenal, just really objectively, independently great movies, and I think they deserve a little more credit.”

(Via Total Film)