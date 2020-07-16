As a star of The Avengers, Chris Evans knows a superhero when he sees one. Bridger is a superhero.

Earlier this month, the six-year-old made national headlines after saving his sister from a dog attack (when later asked why he shielded his sibling, he replied, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me”). CNN reports that “instead of running off, the dog leaped and latched onto Bridger’s cheek,” leading to a multi-hour surgery and Bridger requiring more than 90 stitches. When Evans, who played Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, heard about what happened, he recorded a video for the young boy, telling him, “Pal, you’re a hero. What you did was so brave and so selfless. Your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother, your parents must be so proud of you.”

Evans promised to send Bridger an “authentic Captain America shield,” adding, “Keep being the man you are, we need people like you. Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I’ve seen, I don’t think there’s much that can slow you down.” Mark Ruffalo and Brie Larson also reached out to Bridger’s family, with the Hulk praising the boy for being “more of [a] man than many, many I have seen or known.”