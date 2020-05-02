While the federal government hotly debates future stimulus packages to aid those impacted by the coronavirus lockdown, people have been forced to turn elsewhere for help — namely to each other. Charities have become commonplace, some of them hawked by celebrities, ranging from Ashton Kutcher Mila Kunis to the cast of Parks and Recreation. Add Chris Evans to the list of those going online to entertain us, but for a cause.

As caught by Deadline, the erstwhile Steve Rogers took to his newly launched Instagram, making his first — and so far only — post a goodie. In a video, he invited five fellow MCU cast members to join him in a virtual hangout that doubles as a fundraiser for All-In Challenge, which raises money for various charities that help food insecurity for children, the elderly, and frontline workers. It wasn’t Evan’s idea; it was Chris Pratt’s.

“I am accepting the All-in Challenge. I was challenged by Chris Pratt,” Evans says in the video. “This is a great cause, this helps get food to people who are in need during this COVID nightmare, so I am very happy to be doing this.”

Evans didn’t state when the hang would happen, but he did promise it include such colleagues as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner. He said they’d take some Q&A questions and maybe even play some games — he recommended Scattergories. He then extended the challenge to Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, and Billy Porter.

Stay tuned for the big day, and in the meantime you can donate here.

(Via Deadline)