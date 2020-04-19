The COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the world, with no end in sight, and while the news is relentlessly grim, they’ve also been countered by stories of hope and decency. Case in point: As per Entertainment Weekly, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have launched what they call “Quarantine Wine” — a service in which people buy vino and 100% of the profits are spread to various charities.

The power couple announced they had teamed up with Nocking Point Wines and Battle Creek Vineyards to sell bottles to thirsty/bored/anxious quarantiners, and that the profits will go to charities they personally vetted. Those charities range from Give Directly and America’s Food Fund, which aid families hit hard by the outbreak, to Direct Relief and The Frontline Responders Fund, which supply equipment to frontline medical workers. The bottles even have a customizable front label, allowing patrons to choose a message of their liking.

It’s a heartwarming gesture by Kutcher and Kunis, even as it reminds us of the severity of the pandemic, which has resulted in not only 35,000 deaths in the U.S. alone, with no end in sight, but also a dramatic spike in joblessness, with 22 million Americans having filed for unemployment since the crisis hit. The federal response has been slow and flawed, with millions having trouble receiving their promised stimulus check. In other word, we have to help each other, perhaps with some help from celebrities.

You can patronize Quarantine Wine on its official site.

(Via EW)