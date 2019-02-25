The 2019 Oscars are doing their damndest to keep things short this year, so it’s appropriate that one of the lovelier moments of the ceremony was blink-and-you’ll-miss-it. For the first award of the evening, Regina King won Best Supporting Actress for her force-of-nature turn in Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk. King’s speech was a stunner, too, and it got off to a great start, partly thanks to a chivalrous Captain America.

King attended the Oscars with her mother, who wound up receiving a great deal of the gratitude during her daughter’s speech. But when King stood up to take the stage, there appears to have been a near-wardrobe malfunction: Her dress seems to have gotten caught on something. King quickly sorted it out, but Evans — sitting next to King’s mother — noticed what was happening. The Marvel star sprung into action, lending his arm for her to take and escorting her to the steps so she could deliver that power house of an acceptance speech. (The moment happens about 11 seconds into the above video.)

Perhaps you missed this moment. Some didn’t. The moment was quickly singled out on social media, and the internet praised the future former Steve Rogers for going out of his way to be a perfect gentleman.