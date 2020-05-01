“My boobs are in fast and the furious Tokyo drift.”

No, that’s not my future-tombstone, it’s the beginning of a tweet from Chrissy Teigen. “My boobs are in fast and the furious Tokyo drift. I sat on the floor with 200 people in a parking garage in downtown la,” she shared to her 12.7 million followers on Twitter last night. “They pulled me to be ‘girl getting out of car’ and the shot ended up cutting off at my face as they panned up my body. Lmao.” The role does not appear on Teigen’s IMDb, unlike her iconic performance as “Nutcracker” in The Toycracker: A Mini-Musical Spectacular. And who could forget when she voiced Crystal in Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation? (I didn’t, because the Hotel Transylvania movies are good.)

Teigen followed her Tokyo Drift tweet with an assignment: “Can someone find it? I dont wanna have to watch it but its a parking garage scene and I believe the boobs are in a pink bra.” Within two minutes of that tweet, there was a screenshot; within 20 minutes, there was video; within 30 minutes, there was this reply, “My wife and aunt had nothing better to do than find your boobs.” We’re all surviving the quarantine in different ways…

With Furious 9 delayed until next year, there’s no reason director Justin Lin can’t add a scene where Teigen reprises her role as Girl Getting Out of Car. Or maybe she can play Dominic Toretto’s never-mentioned sister. It worked for John Cena — why not Teigen?

Another good Chrissy Teigen Twitter thread:

have you ever been famous but for like 1 minute? a talking head on an infomercial, in the background of a big movie? something u share with people at dinner parties but it's so stupid..I would like to see it — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 30, 2020

My personal favorite.

