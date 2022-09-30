Taylor Swift is one of the biggest musicians in the world, but her chart-topping success has not exactly carried over to the big screen. Cats (19 percent on Rotten Tomatoes); Valentine’s Day (18 percent); and now, Amsterdam, director David O. Russell’s star-studded new film with a 39 percent on the review aggregation website. Haters gonna hate hate hate, except, yeah, the haters might be on to something here.

At least Swift’s co-stars seemed to enjoy working with her.

Margot Robbie got a bundle of Folklore merch that she handed over to her excited guy pals, while Christian Bale was excited to tell his daughter that he sang with Swift. “That was a real nice surprise, and I actually didn’t tell anybody about that until afterwards,” he told the Hollywood Reporter. “I went to my daughter and said, ‘You know who I sang with today? Taylor Swift.’ And she was like, Wait, what? Why would you be doing that?'”

Bale continued:

It was a very funny scene, actually, because J.D. [John David Washington] and myself had been practicing that song a little bit. David had us sing it all day long, but then there were moments where I would forget the lyrics. So I’d look at J.D., he’d look at me, and then he’d forget, too… And then we were going flat. Our pitch was all over the place, but we were like, ‘Yeah, but the feeling is right!’ And then all of a sudden, David just goes, ‘How about Christian and J.D. just shut up for this one and let Taylor do it?’ And it was like we had been drowning out an angel’s voice all day long with our cacophony and our rough, terrible voices.

Don’t be so hard on yourself, Christian. I’ve seen Newsies.

Voice of an angel.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)