Here’s What Movies Open On Christmas Day

YouTube

The annual Christmas Day movie dump isn’t much of a dump this year. Thanks to the big day’s close proximity to a Friday, the multiplexes are already flooded with fresh fare. But there’s still a ton of new content on the big screen, some of them in a theater near you.

‘Holmes & Watson’

It’s not being screened for critics, but who cares? It’s the long-awaited third team-up of Will Ferrell and the phenomenally busy John C. Reilly. What it’s not is Step Brothers 2. But them doing a goof on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved dics is close enough, especially since they’re joined by a litter of overqualified Brits: Rebecca Hall, Ralph Fiennes, Kelly Macdonald, and another dynamic duo, Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan, the latter Reilly’s screen partner in the biopic Stan & Ollie, which hits limited release on the 28th.

Annapurna Pictures

‘Vice’

Speaking of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, Adam McKay, their director on Talladega Nights and Step Brothers, did not helm Holmes & Watson. That’s because he was busy making a movie about Dick Cheney. Like The Big Short, this is the former SNL head writer (and Anchorman guru) going serious if still slightly (if darkly) funny, cranking out a renegade biopic that never once paints its real-life protagonist as heroic, or even as a decent human being. Christian Bale gained a De Niro-in-Raging Bull amount of weight to play the former veep, shown nearly destroying the world upon becoming the de facto world leader under George W. Bush (an ideally cast Sam Rockwell). Meanwhile, there’s Steve Carell as Rumsfeld, Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney, Tyler Perry as Colin Powell, and Jesse Plemons as a character we don’t want to reveal.