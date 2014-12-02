All The ‘Christmas Vacation’ Lines You’re Still Repeating 25 Holiday Seasons Later

UPDATE: 9 Cousin Eddie Lines You Better Be Quoting This Holiday Season
It’s that time of year, Thanksgiving has come and gone and it’s officially “turn on your TV to nothing but Christmas movies” season. But that’s okay, because you can watch a classic like National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation over and over to celebrate one of the most dysfunctional Christmases in cinematic history. On the film’s 25th anniversary, you’ll want to make sure to have all these quotes locked and loaded this holiday season…
Fixed the newel post!
It’s a rare Christmas that I don’t ask my wife if she’s checked our shitters. If this movie was just cut down to Eddie and Aunt Bethany it might be the best Christmas movie ever.
Hopefully you’re doing the best Christmas movie ever next, Bad Santa.
No “I wasn’t Talking to you”
I have to eat so i can take my back pill.
He’s got a car? He can drive, can’t he?!?!
It’s not going in our yard, it’s going in our living room.
It’s tradition to mutter “We’re at the gateway to hell” when pulling up in front of the in-laws.
I DON’T KNOW, MARGO.
This, this gets used more then anything in our house for some reason.
I was always partial to: “Bend over and I’ll show ya…”
“You’ve got alotta nerve talking to me like that Griswold.”
“I wasn’t talking to you.”
@Patty Boots Thank you for bringing the sanity to this post.
“Bend over and I’ll show ya” is the perfect response to literally any question ever asked. Go ahead, test it out.
What time is it? Bend over and I’ll show ya.
Who’s winning the Bengals-Texans game? Bend over and I’ll show ya.
See?
Where’s Eddie? He usually eats these things.
If you need any help give me a holler I’ll be upstairs asleep
Did you bring a saw
We needed a coffin… ah, a tree.
Take it, Russ!
No love for, “You serious, Clark?” It’s a wonderful way to step on someone’s joke.
I always thought Rusty said that one…
@VeraMBrown: Your mom goes to college. Ah shit, wrong movie.
That ain’t the friggin’ Christmas star, Griz.
You know that metal plate in my head? I had to have it replaced, cause every time Catherine revved up the microwave I’d piss my pants and forget who I was for a half hour or so.
“Do you thing it really matters, Eddie?”
“Well, the plate runs right underneath my part…”
LOVE that exchange!
@Cocksteady: “Well, the plate runs right underneath my part…
…and over here is, well, nothing.”
Anytime me or one of my buddies is admiring the other’s decorating skills this gem gets dropped…” ‘The little lights aren’t twinkling’. …’I know Art, and thanks for noticing’.”
And I use “Squirrrrrrellll” year round
I have a friend who can launch into Clark’s rant at the end pretty much anytime she wants, it’s very impressive.
“Let’s burn some dust. Eat my rubber!”
“Get around this egg timer”-Clark W. Griswold
“Tis the season to be merry,,,”
“Well, that’s *my* name!”
“No shit…?”
Every year, my while my family is shopping for a tree, we probably say “Looks great. Little full, lotta sap” 50 times. You’d think it wouldn’t still be funny, but it really is.
Best to just let him finish
“He worked really hard Grandma” “So do washing machines.”
“Hey Rusty. Let’s go find your sister.”
“Clark, Audrey is frozen from the waist down”
“It’s all part of the experience.”
“Get me somebody. Anybody! And get me someone while I’m waiting!”
“Whatta you want, Greaseball? “
“Your mother waxes her upper lip?”
“She has for years.”
“Hum. It doesn’t show.”
I watched this for years before I got this line. It’s even funnier now.
“If anyone needs me I’ll be outside for the rest of the season.”
“Put it over there with the others, Greaseball.” – When talking to someone not important enough to remember.
“Dont throw me down Clark.” – When you need to take extra precaution for something that is obviously out of the realm of possibility
“If I had a rubber hose, I would beat you…” – When a belt or stick won’t do and you want to inflict some seriously obscure pain
“Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas, kiss my ass, kiss your ass, kiss his ass, Happy Hanukkah…”
Eddie:”Your company kill all them people over in India not too long ago?” Clark:”No, we missed out on that one…”
“Save the neck for me, Clark”
I’ve never understood Schrodinger’s Cat. You don’t have to be a genius to tell when your senile aunt gives you a cat in a box. Any community college student could tell you whether there’s a cat in the box.
She’ll see it later, honey. Her eyes are frozen.
“The little lights aren’t twinkling, Clark.”
The $h!tters full!
“Why is the floor wet, Todd?” “I don’t KNOW, Margo.”
1) The quotability of this movie reinforce the fact that not only is this the best Christmas movie of all time, but is one of the funniest comedies of all time.
2) Chevy Chase now suffers from Eddie Murphy syndrome in that age and not giving a fuck has robbed him of the comedic genius he once possessed. (Don’t get me wrong, I found Pierce hilarious on Community, but Chevy Chase not finding the humor in the show makes me sad)
3) Aunt Bethany’s whole introduction may be the funniest sequence in a movie…EVER.
“Oh, dear. Did I break wind?”
“Jesus, did the room clear out?!?! PRESENTS! She means, you shouldn’t have brought presents!”
“Ummm! It’s lime!”
It’s actually the families second kidnapping!
Oh Grace! She passed away 30 years ago.
They want you to say grace!!! THE BLESSING!
When we got our first camper we were so excited to be able to say that we had a “shitter on wheels”!!
If you rub it for me, I’ll give you a whole quarter!
Eddie: The older boy, bless his soul,is preparing for his career.
Clark – College?
Eddie – Carnival.
Clark- You gotta be proud.
Eddie- Last season, he was a pixie dust spreader on the Tilt-O-Whirl.
He thinks that maybe next year, he’ll be guessing people’s weight
…or barking for the Yak Woman.
– You ever see her?
Clark- No.
Eddie- She got these big horns growing right out above her ears.
She’s ugly as sin, but a sweet gal, and a hell of a good cook
Re-tooling, Re-Tooling!….I’LL RE-TOOL YOU!
“Grace?? She died 30 years ago!” “The blessing!” “I pledge allegiance to the flag……..”
“Hey Griswold. Where do you think you’re gonna put a tree that big??” “Bend over and I’ll show ya!” “You’ve got a lot of nerve talking to me like that, Griswold.” “I wasn’t talking to you.”
I should stop right there before I recite the whole damn movie…….
“Dad, Audrey’s frozen from the waist down.”
“Alllll part of the experience Russ!”
The B L E S S I N G !!!
and
Play Ball!!!
“Sometimes I think all that Santa crap is just bull. If he was so real, how come we didn’t get squat last year? We didn’t do nothing wrong, and we still got the shaft.”
How could anybody forget “Oh look at the time… I’ve got to feed the dog, do my homework, wash the car…” I use this line multiple times a week!