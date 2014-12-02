All The ‘Christmas Vacation’ Lines You’re Still Repeating 25 Holiday Seasons Later

UPDATE: 9 Cousin Eddie Lines You Better Be Quoting This Holiday Season

It’s that time of year, Thanksgiving has come and gone and it’s officially “turn on your TV to nothing but Christmas movies” season. But that’s okay, because you can watch a classic like National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation over and over to celebrate one of the most dysfunctional Christmases in cinematic history. On the film’s 25th anniversary, you’ll want to make sure to have all these quotes locked and loaded this holiday season…