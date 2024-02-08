Christopher Nolan is a man of distinguished taste. His favorite films include MacGruber, Zack Snyder’s Watchmen, and of course, the Fast & Furious films. Nothing but the true classics for the Oppenheimer director, as he details after the 3:00 mark above.

While this might sound like a bit, believe us, it’s not. Nolan recently sat down for a lengthy interview with Stephen Colbert where the iconic filmmaker made it clear that he’s ride or die when it comes to Dom Toretto and the importance of backyard barbecues with your family after driving a car into space.

Via Men’s Health:

“I watch those movies all the time,” Nolan continued to Colbert. “I love them! I am amazed you’ve never seen one,” he reiterated. The director then began briefing Colbert on franchise mythology, telling him it’s not necessary to rush through his viewing experience. “You do not need to watch them all in one sitting,” Nolan warned in a schoolmasterly tone. “It’s only the last few [installments] where a very specific arc of mythology starts to develop.”

Determined to bring Colbert into the Toretto family fold, Nolan told the late night host which Fast & Furious film to start with for the best cinematic experience possible. Colbert is clearly being mentored by the best when it comes to fully appreciating the fine art of hurling cars at everything from tanks to Jason Momoa’s face.

“I would start with Tokyo Drift,” Nolan instructed Colbert, “and just watch that as its own thing, to warm you up.”