In today’s franchise-driven film industry, Christopher Nolan is that rarest of birds: a popular filmmaker who mostly (with some major exceptions) avoids franchises. The Peloton enthusiast can do whatever he wants, and that doesn’t only mean making blockbusters about the father of the atomic bomb. He can also run unusual sets. A few years back a rumor spread that Nolan bans chairs. (He allegedly doesn’t, but he does ban cellphones and smoking.) Now we’re learning that while he doesn’t prohibit bathroom breaks, he does look upon them with disdain.

In a new group chat with Vanity Fair, Oppenheimer actors Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and Robert Downey Jr. opened up about some of the more atypical aspects of working with the beloved filmmaker. They all agreed that he runs an efficient set.

“Human resources are scarce,” Downey seemed to joke (or not?). “And the idea is that this is a Spartan endeavor. And also, I think that Chris, from all the films that he’s done, he deplores waste. He is a conservationist of the highest order.”

“Everything is happening in front of the camera,” he added. “There is no budget for anything that’s not happening in front of the camera.”

Nolan is so efficient he doesn’t have time for when nature calls.

“He doesn’t even really like it when you go to the bathroom, but he understands you have to,” Downey said. “And I asked him, ‘Dude, when do you go?’ And he goes, ’11 a.m. and 6 p.m.’ And I was like, ‘Are you f*cking with me?'”

“And he drinks so much tea, how does he not go right through it?” Blunt pointed out.

“I know, but it’s not a diuretic tea,” Downey said. “He won’t ask anyone to do anything that he’s not 1000% willing to do himself, twice as hard.”

So if you’re lucky enough to work with Christopher Nolan, remember to go easy on food and liquids.

You can watch the Vanity Fair sit-down in the video below.