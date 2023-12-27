For the second time in just under a month, Christopher Nolan is singing the praises of Zack Snyder. The Oppenheimer director gave a gushing quote to a new profile on Snyder to promote the release of Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire. The film is the first in a burgeoning sci-fi series from Snyder, and Nolan didn’t pass up a chance to gush about his old pal thanks to the two forming a tight friendship while working together on Man of Steel.

According to Nolan, Snyder has had an undeniable influence on blockbuster films starting with 300.

“There’s no superhero science-fiction film coming out these days where I don’t see some influence of Zack,” Nolan told The Atlantic. “When you watch a Zack Snyder film, you see and feel his love for the potential of cinema. The potential of it to be fantastical, to be heightened in its reality, but to move you and to excite you.”

As we mentioned earlier, this isn’t the first time Nolan made himself available to promote his good buddy. In another profile on Snyder for The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan revealed that he’s a massive fan of Watchmen.

“I’ve always believed Watchmen was ahead of its time,” Nolan said. “The idea of a superhero team, which it so brilliantly subverts, wasn’t yet a thing in movies. It would have been fascinating to see it released post-Avengers.”

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is now streaming on Netflix.

(Via The Atlantic)