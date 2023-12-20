Zack Snyder Wants To Make A ‘Fortnite’ Movie Now, Apparently

During a recent The Hollywood Reporter profile on Zack Snyder, the director admitted to going through an obsessive Fortnite phase before his wife snapped him out of it and forced him to create something that wasn’t a tower to fire sniper rounds at guys in banana suits.

Well, it looks like ol’ Zack wasn’t ready to go cold turkey.

In a new interview with eTalk, the Rebel Moon creator revealed that “of course” he’d love to take a crack at directing a Fortnite movie, which Hollywood has been trying to get off the ground ever since the online game became a billion dollar phenomenon.

“I really wanted to make some Fortnite skins for the movie [Rebel Moon], first of all, just like, as the most obviously basic involvement,” Snyder said. “But yeah, look, Fortnite is an amazing world, and it is an amazing distraction for me. But it’s really cool, and the alchemy that they’ve created there is really unique. When I started playing it, I thought I knew what it was, and then it was something entirely different.”

Of course, the chances currently look slim for Snyder being handed the keys to one of the biggest video game franchises on the planet. The first installment of his Rebel Moon film series has been getting hammered by brutal reviews. However, after his experience with the DC Extended Universe, Snyder has learned to keep moving forward with eternal optimism.

“You definitely don’t know,” Snyder said about directing a Fortnite movie. “You definitely can never say never – that’s my mantra in this business.”

