Hollywood Mourns The Death Of Christopher Plummer, Star Of Everything From ‘The Sound Of Music’ To ‘Knives Out’

Longtime actor and screen legend Christopher Plummer passed away Friday morning at the age of 91 in his Connecticut home. The versatile performer who made his stage debut in 1946 is probably best known — much to his chagrin — for his portrayal of Captain Georg Von Trapp in the Oscar-winning musical The Sound of Music before going on to become a Hollywood staple in a wide range of films that included Stage Struck, The Man Who Would Be King, An American Tail, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, 12 Monkeys, The Insider, Inside Man, and more recently, Rian Johnson’s mystery whodunnnit Knives Out. In 2012, Plummer became the oldest actor to win an Academy Award after being nominated for his role in Beginners. Via Variety:

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words,” said Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager of 46 years. “He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.”

While Plummer has been frank about his dislike for The Sound of Music, which he reportedly refered to as “The Sound of Mucus,” the actor was always thankful that it opened the door to his long and varied acting career. Plummer became so versatile of a performer that he famously replaced Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World and had to reshoot all of Spacey’s scenes with less than a month before the film’s release. Not only did Plummer pull it off, but he was nominated for an Oscar for his performance.

News of Plummer’s death has led to an outpouring of tributes:

And finally, from not-Hollywood, we’ll leave you with this little slice of dark humor..

