The Cheesy Trailer For Netflix’s Dinosaurs-On-Mount Everest Movie, ‘Cliff Beasts 6,’ Isn’t What It Seems

There’s something off about the trailer for Netflix‘s Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest.

First off, there is no Cliff Beasts 1-5. But the trailer is purportedly for the sixth film in the franchise, about “humankind [being] threatened once again by a dinosaur species: Cliff Beasts. The team must reunite, after five long years, to battle the Cliff Beasts – but this time on Mount Everest.” That’s absolutely a movie I would watch, especially with the assembled cast of Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, David Duchovny, Rob Delaney, Iris Apatow, Peter Serafinowicz, and Maria Bakalova.

The Borat Subsequent Moviefilm breakout is the clue to figuring out what’s going on here. This time last year, it was reported that Bakalova was cast in The Bubble, a Judd Apatow-directed comedy (he also wrote the script with South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut‘s Pam Brady) that “follows a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a film.” That film appears to be Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest. The Netflix tweet about the movie-within-a-movie notes that we’ll see the “full trailer in 2 days,” which presumably means the trailer for The Bubble.

Gillan got in on the elaborate ruse, tweeting, “So excited to share the poster for my latest film Cliff Beasts 6! This is my fav franchise I’ve ever been a part of and this latest installment is the best one so far!!!” (Love creator Paul Rust is possibly involved, too.)

It’s always exciting when Judd Apatow stops, ugh, being a supportive father and makes a new movie, but: the people (me) need Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest, the dinosaurs on Mount Everest movie with Karen Gillan, Key from Key and Peele, Baby Yoda’s dad, Tutar, and Fox Mulder. We (again, me) deserve both.